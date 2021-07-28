Indy Style

Patty Spitler chats with two-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser, Jr.

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

He hails from a legendary motorsports family.

Two-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser, Jr. is now a ‘legend’ at the prestigious Skyline Club in downtown Indianapolis, and he has his own room!

The club has named one of its private meeting areas, “The Unser Room”.

Al chats about his family’s racing legacy, his fiancee’ and his involvement with Future Star Racing, designed to encourage young adults just getting a start in the field of racing.

Great Day TV’s Patty Spitler “raced” to catch up with this elite racing figure, to talk about life and his love of pets!

For more great stories, visit greatdaytv.com.

