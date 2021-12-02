Indy Style

Patty Spitler reviews new Julia Child documentary, ‘Julia’

This week’s “Patty’s Pick” is the documentary, “Julia.” She gives it five out of five sticks of butter. Watch the video above to see why.

“Julia” is the unflinching and amazing tale of the first female cooking icon on TV, Julia Child.

If you are hungry for a compelling, whimsical and unique true tale of an unlikely hero, then Julia is for you.

Julia Child was a trailblazing chef. This enlightening and entertaining documentary with actual videos and pictures of the icon, illustrates her total life, from childhood to writing cookbooks and TV fame.

She is credited with changing the way America looks at food with her book, ‘Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” but perhaps her best gift to us was as a woman warrior who constantly evolved and never gave up.

