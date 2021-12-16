Indy Style

Patty Spitler reviews ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ shares why ‘West Side Story’ flopped at box office

This week’s “Patty’s Pick” is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Today, she gave her review and also looked back at one of last week’s picks and shared what may have caused “West Side Story” to not perform well at the box office.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home.” is the latest installment of the series. Patty says critics are loving it, and audiences are craving it.

Tom Holland returns as the web-swinging star. Plenty of villains and plots in this one, too. With Spider man’s identity revealed and a spell that has gone wrong, Peter has to fight foes from other worlds. Jon Watts is the director who also was behind the previous two Spider-Man installments. It’s too bad that Spider-Man co-creator and original Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Stan Lee has passed and won’t see his creation applauded yet again.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is rated PG-13 and is coming to theaters on Friday, December 17.

For more from Patty visit:

GreatDayTV.com and PetPalsTV.com.