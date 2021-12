Indy Style

Patty Spitler talks her new book, ‘The dog who saved my life’

Patty Spitler, host of Pet Pals TV & Great Day TV joined us today to talk about her new book, “The Dog who Saved my Life.’

Spitler’s book is her autobiography, and it features stories of the good and the bad from throughout her life.

The new work also features pictures of her from childhood to the present day as well as with people like Morgan Freeman, Robin Williams, Sophia Loren and Betty White.

Order copies at PetPalsTV.com or GreatDayTV.com.