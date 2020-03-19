Pen and Pink Vintage Book Shop shares great books to read while self-isolating

Right now, more than ever, is the time to read a classic book. Libraries are closed- but local shops are taking online and phone orders, some even offering free delivery.

Laura McPhee, Owner of Pen and Pink, a vintage book shop located in Garfield Park, shares why now is the time to read the book you always wanted to read but “never found the time.” You can discover classic Indianapolis literature and even introduce kids to reading the classics.

Here she is, with a sample of books you’re sure to love.

Pen and Pink

2435 Shelby Street

Indianapolis IN 46203

(317) 416-0197

Facebook: Pen and Pink

Instagram: Pen and Pink Vintage