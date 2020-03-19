Indy Style

Pen and Pink Vintage Book Shop shares great books to read while self-isolating

Pen and Pink Vintage Book Shop shares great books to read while self-isolating

Share

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

Right now, more than ever, is the time to read a classic book. Libraries are closed- but local shops are taking online and phone orders, some even offering free delivery.

Laura McPhee, Owner of Pen and Pink, a vintage book shop located in Garfield Park, shares why now is the time to read the book you always wanted to read but “never found the time.” You can discover classic Indianapolis literature and even introduce kids to reading the classics.

Here she is, with a sample of books you’re sure to love.

Pen and Pink
2435 Shelby Street
Indianapolis IN 46203
(317) 416-0197
Facebook: Pen and Pink
Instagram: Pen and Pink Vintage

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Subaru of Indiana Automotive to shut down 1 week for COVID-19 pandemic

Business /

Mnuchin: Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief plan

National /

Netflix urged to slow down streaming to stop the internet from breaking

Entertainment /

Italian death toll overtakes China’s as virus spreads

International /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.