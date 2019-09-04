Penrod Arts Fair Offers Discount to “Indiana’s Nicest Day” for Indy Style Viewers

The best of the best UNITE, all in the name of art!

Get ready for the 53rd Annual Penrod Arts Fair, taking place this weekend. It features more than 400 artists as well as live music, and extensive children’s area, and many food/beverage options throughout the day.

Tim Haley, Arts Fair Chair, Penrod Arts Fair, and Wendy Franklin, Art Juror, Penrod Arts Fair, tell us more!

About the Penrod Arts Fair:

• Founded in 1967, the Penrod Society is an Indianapolis-based, all-volunteer, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, whose mission is to support arts, cultural, and educational activities and institutions in Central Indiana.

• The Penrod Arts Fair is one of the largest single-day arts fairs in the country, with more than 350 artist exhibitions. Hosted at Newfields on September 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can enjoy the outdoor arts fair that is appropriately dubbed as “Indiana’s Nicest Day.”

• While there are plenty of things to look at, there is also four new stages of musical entertainment and performances curated in partnership with Indy Jazz Fest. The lineup this year includes the Indianapolis Ballet, Gordon Bonham Band, Rob Dixon’s Three Ring Circus, Indianapolis Children’s Choir and more. Plus, returning for a fifth year in a row, the Stutz Artists Village will be open and will feature an array of artists from one of Indy’s best-known artist locales.

• This year, there are also approximately 75 arts-related non-profit organizations involved, as well as an extensive children’s area.

• There will be a wide-arrange of food and beverage options for those interesting in local cuisine, including Circle City Kombucha, Punch Burger and many more.

• Attendees can purchase tickets in advance for $15 or at the door for $20. Children aged 10 and under are free.

Penrod also created a discount code for Indy Style viewers. Viewers can purchase tickets on Penrod’s website prior to attending the fair and receive $3 off their tickets with the code “INDY.” The code expires on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

To learn more, visit:

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PENROD ARTS FAIR