Performance artist offers masterclass as part of Indy Movement Arts

Give her a clown nose, and she’s ready to entertain!

Molly Brennan, Physical Comedian and Clown, shares her “clowning around philosophy” and how her Masterclass could help YOU!

Masterclass with Molly Brennan

Sept. 11-14

Showcase on Sept. 13 & 14

Molly Brennan is the 2019 OPEN Indy Visiting Artist! OPEN Indy is an advanced arts education program that invites nationally recognized visiting artists to Indianapolis to provide accessible, professional, and innovative training opportunities to performing artists in Indianapolis. Produced jointly by NoExit and IMAC, the event has two main components: First as a platform for continued education and training for artists in Indianapolis, and second, an opportunity for our audience to witness this training applied to public, professional performance. This year, OPEN Indy is being supported by the Arts Council of Indianapolis and the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Molly Brennan, named “Chicago’s Queen of Mischief and Mayhem” by American Theatre Magazine, is a physical comedian who specializes in clown and devised performance. Represented by Paonessa Talent, Molly has been teaching students the art of clown and devising for nearly 20 years at the University of Illinois Chicago, Actors Gymnasium, DePaul University, the University of Chicago and all over the U.S.

Molly’s Philosophy:

Theatrical Clown is a state of being oneself as poetry:

Raw and refined,

Chaotic and ordered,

Magnified and specified,

With an acute awareness of the environment and immediate access to impulses and responses.

