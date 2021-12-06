Indy Style

Pets invited to meet Santa in Carmel

Santa wants to see you and your pet(s) before he makes his trek back to the North Pole for Christmas Eve!

Meg Gates Osborne, Carmel event manager, joined us today along with Santa and one of his little helpers to share how pets can get photos with Santa this holiday season.

“Pet Night with Santa” is taking place on December 7 & 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can find Mr. Claus at the Santa House in the Indiana Design Center parking lot located at 200 South Range Line Road Carmel, IN sponsored by Allied Solutions.

For more information visit, HolidaysInCarmel.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF CARMEL.