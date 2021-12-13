Indy Style

Photographer Dauss Miller shares secrets of a stunning headshot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are professional headshots important, do they really matter? Photographer Dauss Miller of DaussFoto joined us today on Indy Style to tell us that yes, they absolutely do!

87% of recruiters use LinkedIn to source and evaluate candidates. 75% of B-to-B buyers use social media to evaluate vendors.

In business, most first impressions will happen online, and we all know how important first impressions are.

Professional images have a higher impact and drive a stronger message. 75% of people will perceive you to be more competent, 63% more influential, and 10% more likable compared to non-professional images.

What makes a professional image? Beyond the technical points like exposure, light and shadow, camera angles, and focal lengths, it’s also important to have a photographer that is comforting and can help you emote and catch the desired authentic expression showing you at your absolute best. Trust is your currency you can create before ever meeting.

You can learn more about photographer Dauss Miller here.