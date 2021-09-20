Indy Style

Pinners Conference coming to Indianapolis for first time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pinterest will come to life at the first-ever Indiana Pinners Conference.

One local, women-owned business that organizers are very excited to have on site will teach people a little something about the beautiful art form of line drawing: Jessie Roseberry, owner of Roseberry & Co.

She is a watercolor artist, instructor and vendor at the Indiana Pinners Conference, and she joined "Indy Style" on Monday with what people at the convention can expect at the event.











The inaugural event, coming up on Oct. 8-9 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, will feature hundreds of independent, women-owned businesses ready to help participants shop, decorate, style, and “do it yourself” for the best fall and holiday season yet.

This event was designed to bring Pinterest to life with local and national experts sharing their secrets in floral design, baking, photography, watercolors and more. Attendees can shop more than 200 booths, with some having make-and-take crafts and experiences and and choose from more than 100 classes. The best part? Supplies are all available on site, so no need to cart those in!

For 10% off tickets with code WISH. Teachers and educators can also get “buy one, get one free” general admission tickets using code EDUCATE.

Online