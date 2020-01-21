Plant-Based Diets with Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos: We welcome CHEF AMY back to our kitchen!

You may have seen the funny looking fruit in the grocery store – but do you actually know what to do with one? We’re talking JACKFRUIT!

It’s been a while, but Chef Amy von Eiff, A Cut Above Catering & Classes, is BACK in our kitchen with a fun twist on a healthy New Year’s Resolution, especially when it comes to plant-based diets.

JACKFRUIT CARNITAS TACOS

Vegan / Gluten-Free

INGREDIENTS

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 can jackfruit (20 ounces) in water or brine

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1-2 teaspoons chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

(depending on how spicy you like it!)

olive oil and salt, as needed

for serving: tortillas, beans, cabbage, radishes, cilantro, limes, whatever taco toppings you

love!

INSTRUCTIONS (15 min)

● Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the thinly sliced

onion and saute for 4-5 minutes, until softened and lightly caramelized.

●Meanwhile, shred the jackfruit (if yours doesn’t come already shredded) – it should pull

apart easily into shreds that look like pulled chicken. If there are any round knobby

pieces in there, or any of the core that doesn’t shred the same way, they’re totally fine.

The texture and flavor are no different, and you won’t notice them once everything’s

cooked.

● Add the jackfruit, cumin, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, and chipotle peppers to

the pan. Stir to evenly distribute the spices and cook for another 4-5 minutes, until the

jackfruit is slightly crisped on the edges. Season with salt, to taste.

● Serve with all your favorite taco toppings – make sure to include some beans in your

tacos for protein; even though jackfruit looks a lot like meat, it only has a tiny bit of

protein!

4 servings

Come see A Cut Above at the Indy VegFest March 29, 2020 – Bankers Life

A Cut Above Cooking Class – New Year-New You!

Thursday, January 30, 2020 6:30-9:00pm

Class Website: New Year – New You! Healthy Plant-Based Cooking Class

https://www.eventbrite.com/myevent?eid=87702517591

Corporate Website: A Cut Above Catering, Classes & Events

https://acutabovecatering.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CaterCutAbove/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/acutabovecatering/



