Plant-Based Swaps For Your Favorite Meals!

Looking for a sneaky way to add more plant-based options to your menu? Why not try swapping some tasty plant-based options in for your normal protein choice! Whether it’s Sloppy Joe’s, Tacos or Spaghetti and Meatballs, Chef Kat Marris, Fresh and Balanced Meal Prep, has some fun plant-based options for you to try!

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Did you know that you can have a plant-based option when it comes to pasta? Instead of using turkey, pork or beef in your meatballs, try white beans! When mixed with other ingredients like bread crumbs and herbs, you can create an incredibly flavorful meal.

Veggie Crumbles for Tacos

Tip! Adding black beans to the veggie crumbles makes them more filling plus an additional plant-based protein source.

Lentil Sloppy Joe’s

Use cooked green lentils in place of ground beef in this tasty swap! Mix the cooked lentils with BBQ sauce and other ingredients.

White Bean Meatballs

Makes 12 meatballs

Ingredients

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 tablespoon Mrs.Dash’s Italian Seasoning

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 can (14.5oz) cannelinni beans, drained and rinsed

1/3 cup Italian bread crumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet, sauté onion with olive oil, Mrs.Dash’s Italian seasoning, garlic, fennel seeds and soy sauce. Cook over medium low heat until the onions are soft. Add onion mixture to a large food processor and add beans and bread crumbs. Blend in short bursts until a thick mixture forms. Add more bread crumbs if needed. Scoop using a cookie dough baller onto a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.

Lentil Sloppy Joe’s

Makes 4 Servings

Ingredients

1 cup green lentils, rinsed and drained

3 cups water

1 yellow onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup sugar free ketchup

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

4 whole wheat buns

Instructions

In a medium pot, add lentils and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Partially cover the pot with a lid and simmer for 8-10 minutes or until lentils are tender. Drain off any extra water.

In a medium skillet, add onion, pepper, garlic, ketchup, honey, soy sauce, chili powder and cumin. Cook over medium heat until the onions and peppers begin to soften. Add cooked lentils.

Serve sloppy Joe’s on whole wheat buns and serve with sweet potato fries or your favorite side salad.

• Chef Kat Marris is a local Indianapolis chef that focuses on making vegetables your friend! She writes and develops healthy recipes for her blog, Fresh and Balanced as well as shares healthy eating tips and tricks on her Instagram (@katmarris). Passionate about plant-based eating and cooking, she brings her expertise as a chef to meal prepping dishes that taste delicious and are easy to make!

Instagram: @katmarris

Website: freshandbalanced.com

Facebook: Fresh and Balanced