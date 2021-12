Indy Style

Plate it Up Catering’s Chef Felicia prepares Chicken Etouffee with Rice Pilaf, Shrimp Scampi Over Pasta

These are two dishes you may want to highly consider adding to your menu if you plan on celebrating New Year’s at home!

Chef Felicia Grady, Plate It Up Catering’s, executive chef & ServSafe proctor instructor, joined us today with her recipes for Chicken Etouffee with Rice Pilaf, Shrimp Scampi Over Pasta.





For more information visit, Plateitupcatering.net.