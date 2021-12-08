Indy Style

Plexaderm offers holiday special, promises visible difference in under-eye bags, wrinkles in 10-minutes

Plexaderm works in just minutes to reduce some of the key signs of aging! If you have wrinkles, crow’s feet or under-eye bags, get ready to be amazed!

Amy Vanderoef, lifestyle expert, joined us today to share the secrets of this amazing new technology and change the way you see yourself in the mirror.

See what Plexaderm can do for you because the results are real. You no longer need to overpay to look younger! You can try Plexaderm today. They’re offering a holiday special 6-day, 6-application trial pack for just $14.95 plus free shipping.

Visit PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-679-8795. You will also receive free shipping by ordering now.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PLEXADERM.