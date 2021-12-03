Indy Style

Portillo’s Take & Make Kits make holiday hosting easy

If you’re looking for an easy meal for your Holiday parties, Portillo’s is here to help you out! Dave Pesenko, general manager of Portillo’s Fishers location, and Shelby McCurdy, Portillo’s field marketing coordinator, joined us today to show how easy they are to prepare and serve.

You can order these packaged Portillo’s favorites to prepare at home. All items in the take and make kits are cold. You will need to prepare, heat, set up, and serve yourself. Buy it cold, order early, and avoid the lines!

Italian Beef Take and Make Kit includes vacuum-sealed Italian beef, gravy, hot and sweet peppers, 4″ French bread rolls.

Chopped Salad Take and Make Kit- Our most popular salad! Comes with signature house dressing, ALL ingredients are on the side • Chopped romaine • Iceberg lettuce • Red cabbage • Diced tomatoes • Ditalini pasta • Green onion • Diced chicken breast • Bacon • Gorgonzola cheese







Candy Cane Shakes are available in three ways: Vanilla, Chocolate, or Cake Shake now through 12/31.

About Portillo’s:

Established in 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, Ill., which he called “The Dog House.”

Today, Portillo’s is a beloved restaurant concept with more than 60 locations across nine states.

Portillo’s is known for its famous Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chopped salads, cheese fries, homemade chocolate cake, and shakes.

Portillo’s Italian beef is slow-roasted for four hours before being thinly sliced and served on freshly baked French bread. Guests can then opt to have it “dipped” in hot gravy made with Portillo’s homemade blend of seasonings that they have been perfecting for 50 years, or have it served “dry” with just a hint of gravy.

Italian beef tastes best topped with Portillo’s homemade, oven-roasted sweet peppers or hot giardiniera peppers.

Portillo’s famous homemade, fluffy chocolate cake is baked fresh each morning in the restaurant. Each double-layer chocolate cake is generously iced with two pounds of rich, chocolate frosting.

Portillo’s offers a one-of-a-kind Chocolate Cake Shake that combines its delicious, thick shakes with an entire slice of its decadent chocolate cake.

For more information visit:

portillos.com

Facebook- @portillos.hotdog

Instagram- @portilloshotdogs

TikTok- @portilloshotdogs









