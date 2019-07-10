Products and Procedures to Keep Skin Healthy During the Summer

It's been voted a TOP 10 Brunch Spot by Visit Indy, and now Yolk, with three popular locations in the city, is celebrating its 5th anniversary this month!

Gianluca Pesce, Director of Communications, and Gerardo Vicente, Kitchen Lead at Yolk – City Way, team up in our kitchen to tell us more about their celebratory deals and tasty breakfast/brunch recipes!

Red Velvet French Toast Recipe Ingredients • 12 extra large Eggs • ¼ cup Heavy cream • 2 teaspoon Vanilla Extract • 1 teaspoon Cinnamon • 1/2 teaspoon Nutmeg • 1 teaspoon Powdered Sugar • 6 slices of Red Velvet bread • 1 pint of fresh strawberries • Whipped cream to garnish Method • Whip eggs into a large bowl • In a separate stainless bowl mix, the dry ingredients together (cinnamon, nutmeg, powdered sugar) • Combine the eggs with the dry ingredients and mix • Add the heavy cream and vanilla extract and mix thoroughly • Dip each slice of red velvet bread in the batter. Do not soak the slices. Just enough to coat each side with batter. • Immediately place the slice in a greased frying pan until each side is browned slightly • Place cooked slices on a plate and top with fresh strawberries and whipped cream *Note: Red velvet bread can be purchased at some local bakeries or stores, or viewers can simply make their favorite red velvet cake in a bread pan and slice into thick layers to use for the French Toast