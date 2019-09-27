Professional pumpkin carver featured at Hamilton Harvest Fest

Even if YOU don’t know “jack” about carving pumpkins, this guy does!

David Smith, Professional Pumpkin Carver and Food Network personality, shows us his pumpkin carving skills that you can catch for yourself at this year’s Hamilton Harvest Fest.

To tell us more about the festival is Meredith Reed, Hamilton Town Center Director of Marketing.

• The Hamilton Harvest Fest is a community event perfect for families to come out and celebrate the season.

• Harvest Fest will feature live music, beer and wine, photo opportunities, carnival games, and much more.

• The festival is great opportunity enjoy the crisp, fall weather and get active by participating in fun activities and games before it gets too cold.

• Festival goers will see David Smith, a professional pumpkin carving artist, sculpt a masterpiece in the streets of Hamilton Town Center

• This is the third-annual Hamilton Harvest Fest, and the event is being brought back for a third year due to popular demand.

The Fest is tomorrow, Saturday, September 28 from 3 to 8 p.m.

The event is free to attend, but ride tickets, merchandise, food, and beverages are an additional cost.

Those interested are encouraged to check out the Facebook Event Page. For more information about upcoming events at Hamilton Town Center, visit www.facebook.com/HamiltonTownCtr and follow the shopping center on Twitter @ShopHamiltonTC.

Facebook Event Page through the Hamilton Town Center Facebook: www.facebook.com/HamiltonTownCtr and Twitter: @ShopHamiltonTC