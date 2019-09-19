Project allows artists to transform manholes into art

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You’ll never look at a manhole cover the same way!

Laura O’Brien, corporate communications coordinator for Citizens Energy Group, and artist John Clark on tell us about a collaboration that’ll leave you looking down.

DigIndy Tunnel

In 2006, Citizens Energy Group embarked on a 20-year project to improve Indianapolis waterways by constructing a tunnel system to connect, clean and preserve the city’s rivers and streams far into the future.

Upon completion, the DigIndy Tunnel System will be a 28-mile network of tunnels built 250-feet beneath the city that will eliminate sewer overflows almost entirely from local waterways.

To raise awareness of the project, Citizens Energy Group created the DigIndy Art Project, now in its second year.

Citizens is working with local artists to transform manhole covers into works of art

This year, the DigIndy Art Project partnered with Big Car Collaborative to make this project a success. Local artists created unique designs, painted them and then used their designs to transform manhole covers into works of art.

About the Art/Artists

The DigIndy Art Project asked local artists to imagine an Indianapolis with cleaner, healthier water in its natural landscape.

Eight Indianapolis-based artists developed designs that visualize the city’s future with enhanced waterways as a result of the new tunnel system.

The designs were then transferred into paint-by-numbers on wooden circles representing manhole covers. The art are on display at the Guichelaar Gallery, 1125 Cruft St., through the end of September.

The wooden circles were brought to community events downtown and at the Indiana State Fair for people to paint. Some sat for minutes; some sat for hours. Through their participation, each person was not only given the opportunity to learn about the DigIndy Tunnel System and take a virtual reality tour underground, but community members also connected with one another through making art.

As the designs were being painted by the community, the artists also painted their pieces onto manhole covers.

These manhole covers were placed throughout the city and serve as a reminder of the DigIndy Tunnel System plus a future with cleaner waterways.

Manhole covers can be found them downtown, at Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis, in Garfield Park and in the Broad Ripple neighborhood.

To learn more, visit DigIndyTunnel.com/Art.