Prom dress trends for 2020

Prom dress trends for 2020

by: Tierra Carpenter
It’s that time of year again! Prom dress shopping is in full swing, and if you want to help your daughter be the Bell of the Ball, you should start by making sure she’s on trend for the season.

Kendall Adkisson, Assistant Manager, RaeLynn’s show’s us what’s in style for the big dance this year.

Model #1 is wearing a best-selling Long v-neck charmeuse Faviana dress featuring a light gold color and a corset back which is really popular this year. It also has pockets!

Model #2 is wearing a gorgeous royal blue flower embroidered Ellie Wilde dress that Kendall says is flying off the RaeLynn’s shelves.

Model #3 is wearing a coral strapless Sherri Hill dress with pearl and glitter details, which are very big this season. This is something super fun and unique for prom this year! 

Model #4 is also wearing a coral strapless Sherri Hill with lots of gorgeous embroidery, pockets and a corset back. This color is huge for this season, so bright and perfect for Spring!

Model #5 is wearing a leopard mermaid dress from Johnathan Kayne. Kayne is super unique with his style of dresses and this style shows it perfectly! The leopard is going to be a huge trend this year. 

