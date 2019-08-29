Punch Bowl Social Shares Recipes for a Good Night Out

The cooler temperatures are just the first sign that fall is on the way!

So get your wardrobe ready with some must-have accessories. Fashion Stylist Raemia Higgins shows us some of the latest, trendy looks. 90’s reinvented • They say trends are recycled. That’s definitely the case for this 90’s hair accessory that made its second debut earlier this year. From New York Fashion Week runways to every teenage girls go to hair pin—this trend is both functional and customizable. These pins come in a variety of words (Boss, Happy, Love, etc.), embellishments, and colors. Style Tip: take one trend and recreate your own. Instead of putting your Bobby pin in your hair, add it to the lapel of your blazer to double as a statement brooch. Also, always rock a word that embodies the statement you want to make.