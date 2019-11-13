Quick and easy soups for a busy household

Warm up your family this wintry season with TWO quick and easy soup recipes! Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger is in our kitchen with the yummy details:

Cheesy Broccoli Soup

Makes 4 servings

2 tablespoons minced onion

1 tablespoon butter

1 12-ounce jar chicken gravy, such as Heinz brand

1 1/4 cups milk

10-ounce package frozen chopped broccoli, cooked and drained

1 cup shredded cheese, such as Swiss or cheddar

Salt and pepper to taste

In a 2-quart saucepan, sauté onion in butter until tender. Stir in gravy, milk and broccoli; heat slowly, stirring occasionally. Add cheese, salt and pepper; heat until cheese is melted, stirring frequently.

Adapted from Great American Favorite Brand Name Cookbook (Publications International Ltd.)

Creamy Corn Chowder

Makes 6 servings

6 slices bacon, cut in 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/3 cup finely chopped green pepper

2 17-ounce cans cream-style corn

3 1/2 cups chicken broth

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream or half and half (optional)

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crisp; remove bacon, drain and crumble. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons drippings. In same pan, cook onion and green pepper 2 to 3 minutes. Add corn, chicken broth and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 10 minutes. Add cream if using; stir until heated through. Serve garnished with bacon.

Adapted from Great American Favorite Brand Name Cookbook (Publications International Ltd.)

To learn more, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.