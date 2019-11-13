Quick and easy soups for a busy household

Warm up your family this wintry season with TWO quick and easy soup recipes! Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger is in our kitchen with the yummy details:
Cheesy Broccoli Soup
Makes 4 servings
2 tablespoons minced onion
1 tablespoon butter
1 12-ounce jar chicken gravy, such as Heinz brand
1 1/4 cups milk
10-ounce package frozen chopped broccoli, cooked and drained
1 cup shredded cheese, such as Swiss or cheddar
Salt and pepper to taste
In a 2-quart saucepan, sauté onion in butter until tender. Stir in gravy, milk and broccoli; heat slowly, stirring occasionally. Add cheese, salt and pepper; heat until cheese is melted, stirring frequently.
Adapted from Great American Favorite Brand Name Cookbook (Publications International Ltd.)
Creamy Corn Chowder
Makes 6 servings
6 slices bacon, cut in 1/2-inch pieces
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/3 cup finely chopped green pepper
2 17-ounce cans cream-style corn
3 1/2 cups chicken broth
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 cup heavy cream or half and half (optional)
In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crisp; remove bacon, drain and crumble. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons drippings. In same pan, cook onion and green pepper 2 to 3 minutes. Add corn, chicken broth and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 10 minutes. Add cream if using; stir until heated through. Serve garnished with bacon.
Adapted from Great American Favorite Brand Name Cookbook (Publications International Ltd.)
