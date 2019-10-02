Quick recipes that deliver big flavor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eating in doesn’t mean having to eat without flavor. Jolene Ketzenberger feels like what may be missing from that pork chop or pasta at home is a proper punch of flavor you’d get from a restaurant dish.

She shares with a lo mein recipe that looks to duplicate your Chinese carry out experience and ravioli in sage-walnut butter that embraces fall flavors. For more from Jolene, visit Eat Drink Indy.

Chicken Lo Mein

Serves 4

8 ounces lo mein noodles

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp

1/2 pound snow peas, trimmed

4 scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts separated

2 cloves garlic, chopped

kosher salt

1/4 cup oyster sauce (found in the Asian aisle of most supermarkets)

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

crushed red pepper, for serving

Cook the noodles according to the package directions.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the shrimp, snow peas, scallion whites, garlic, and ½ teaspoon salt. Cook, tossing occasionally, until the shrimp are cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the oyster sauce, vinegar, soy sauce, and ¼ cup water; cook, tossing, until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the noodles and toss to combine. Serve sprinkled with the red pepper and scallion greens.

From realsimple.com

Ravioli with Sage-Walnut Butter

Serves 4

Kosher salt

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

1 bay leaf

2 9-ounce packages refrigerated cheese ravioli

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup fresh sage leaves

1 cup walnuts, roughly chopped

3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Combine the vinegar, honey and bay leaf in a small saucepan and boil over medium-high heat until syrupy, 4 to 5 minutes. Cover to keep warm.

Add the ravioli to the boiling water and cook as the label directs. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat, then add the sage and walnuts and cook until the nuts are toasted, about 3 minutes. Increase the heat to high, ladle in about 1 cup cooking water and bring to a boil. Cook until reduced by about half, 1 to 2 minutes.

Drain the ravioli, reserving another 1/2 cup cooking water. Add the ravioli to the skillet and toss to coat, adding the reserved water as needed. Remove from the heat, toss with the parmesan and season with salt. Divide the ravioli among plates and drizzle with the balsamic syrup.

From foodnetwork.com