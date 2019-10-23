Rachael Ray part of all-star lineup for Indiana Conference for Women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ninth annual Indiana Conference for Women on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Indiana Convention Center. Internationally-recognized thought leaders were chosen as keynote speakers to discuss relevant topics.

Keynote speakers include:

Miki and Radha Agrawal

Dr. Tererai Trent (known as Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favorite guest)

Rachael Ray

Well-known breakout session speakers include:

Sheri Salata (Oprah Winfrey’s executive producer)

Joy Bauer (lifestyle expert)

It’s not just for women, the conference has a network of incredible male allies.

Tickets are available online HERE.