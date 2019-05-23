Racing Artist gears up for exhibit at Skyline Club Video

The detail. The talent. The near perfection of every stroke.

Today on Indy Style, Pet Pals TV's Patty Spitler introduces us to Racing Artist Gary Dausch and his painting collections that include detailed renditions of automobiles and more personal portraits of the people involved in that world.

Gary was on an IndyCar team for about 15 years where he designed marketing programs for sponsors and created the look of race cars, transporters, uniforms, etc. He also does original paintings, commission pieces, and Limited Edition prints. His Limited Edition prints are limited to 50 high quality pieces, each signed and numbered.

Artist Reception:

Skyline Club

Thursday June 6

5:30 - 7:00

To learn more, visit www.petpalstv.com.

