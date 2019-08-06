Raise a Glass to Indiana Beer and Wine at The State Fair

Craft beer (and wine), at their finest, all to be found at the Indiana State Fair!

Tracy chats with Bret Loman, Manager, Urick Concessions, to learn about the growth and popularity of craft beer in Indiana and how YOU can sample from a dozen unique, Indiana-only taps.

A variety of Indiana wines and a ‘boozy shake up’ made with an Indiana vodka can also be had. If you prefer bigger national brands, those are still available in other locations, but the bartenders will do their best to find a comparable flavor substitute.

To learn more, visit www.indianastatefair.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOOSIER LOTTERY