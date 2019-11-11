Realty group offers military discount with new rewards program

Buy a house. Sell a house. Either way, with EDGE Realty Group, you’re giving back to a hero.

Greg Hagan Broker and Mike Ondek, EDGE Realty Group, tell us more about the Hero to Hero Reward Program.

About Greg and the Hero to Hero Reward Program:

Greg retired from IMPD in 2016 after 20 years of service, EDGE Realty Group offers a Hero to Hero Reward Program to Military Personnel, Police, Firefighters, Teachers, EMS, Doctors, Nurses. Buyers and Sellers receive 25% of EDGE Realty’s gross commission if the purchase or sell home through the Hero to Hero Reward program. Since 2016 Greg has helped 70+ Heroes purchase or sell a home and has given back over $120,000 in Rewards.

