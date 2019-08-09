Receive a Free Scratch-off Ticket on Hoosier Lottery Day at the Indiana State Fair

We’ve hit the jackpot… at the Indiana State Fair!

Calling all WINNERS and even NON-WINNERS!! It’s your chance to take advantage of Hoosier Lottery Town, all at the Indiana State Fair.

Sarah Taylor, Hoosier Lottery Executive Director, shares just how lucky you might get!

Saturday August 10th is Hoosier Lottery Day!

All attendees, 18 or older, who bring their Hoosier Lottery gate entry flier to Hoosier Lottery Town between (9:00 AM – 8:00 PM) or the new Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall (9:00 AM – 7:00 PM) will receive one (1) FREE $1 Scratch-off ticket! One per person, while supplies last and you must be 18 or older to receive a free ticket.

Stop by and visit their drop zone, the Whirl Win and the prize wheel. Purchase a $1 Hoosier Dreams Scratch-off ticket for a chance to spin the wheel for prizes or chances to win up to $500 in cash instantly!

Any eligible, non-winning $5 Hoosier Lottery Scratch-off purchased in Hoosier Lottery Town, The Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall or from our vending machine inside the Grand Hall can be entered for a chance to win $500. They are drawing 3 names every day, so there are a lot of chances to win.

You must be at least 18 years old and the Hoosier Lottery asks that you Please Play Responsibly!

www.hoosierlottery.com

https://hoosierlottery.com/promotions–events/state-fair

Hoosierlottery

