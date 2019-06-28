Recipe ideas for your patriotic party

Let your 4th of July celebration “sparkle” with these patriotic ideas that are simple and fun.

Blogger Candace Wylie shares a few recipes below:

Patriotic Fruit Wands
https://www.theproducemoms.com/2016/11/17/patriotic-fruit-wand/  
Red, White and Blue Parfait
https://www.geniuskitchen.com/recipe/red-white-and-blue-parfait-211779  

Fun Drinks and Cocktails
Fruit Sangria & Kiddo Sparkle Punch
https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/a27495317/berry-sangria-recipe/   
https://foodlovetog.com/2017/06/cookout-roundup-indianapolis-food-blogger/

To learn more, visit www.foodlovetog.com

