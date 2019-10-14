Recognizing Metastatic Breast Cancer Day

It’s a difficult topic for many to discuss.

Metastatic Breast Cancer is the most advanced stage of breast cancer 0 having spread to other organs in the body.

But there are resources and support for those who need it most.

Joining us today are Jamil Rivers, who was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer in 2017 and Dr. Kathy Miller, a Susan G. Komen Scholar and Reseacher at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

About:

It will surprise many people to learn that more than 42,000 people in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer this year alone. That is unacceptable, and why Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is dedicated to reducing the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but October 13 is METASTATIC BREAST CANCER DAY or (MBC), meant to recognize the stage at which breast cancer becomes deadly and to counter some serious misconceptions by people who believe incorrectly that breast cancers are easily treated and always curable.

For more information, visit www.Komen.org/MBC.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SUSAN G. KOMEN