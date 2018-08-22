Restaurant openings and reopenings in Indy Video

August is winding down, and September is right around the corner. Jolene Ketzenberger, Editor & Host of Eat Drink Indy, shares the latest details on the openings of upcoming restaurants:



Reclamation, the place with the cool old bank vault door, has reopened on College Ave.Mayfair Taproom is close to opening on East 10th Street.Turchetti’s Salumeria, a whole animal butchery and wholesale meat market from George Turkette, will begin offering lunch on Fridays and Saturdays starting this weekend.An Italian restaurant from the owners of Ambrosia should be opening this fall in the former Smokehouse on Shelby space in the Fountain Square Theatre building.Geraldine’s, an old-school Supper club-style steakhouse from Dan Jarman of Fat Dan’s Deli, will open in September on English Avenue. The interior of Geraldine’s will feature a bar area downstairs and a white tablecloth dining room upstairs.​​​​​​​The Inferno Room, the long-awaited tiki bar from restaurateur Ed Rudisell, will open soon on Virginia Avenue with a menu designed by Rook chef Carlos Salazar and cocktails from bartender Eli Sanchez.

