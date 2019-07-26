Restaurants compete in The Indy Burger Battle fundraiser

Let the battle BEGIN! The Indy Burger Battle, that is!

Let your taste buds sizzle with a grilling competition and food festival among local restaurants. They create their unique burgers and YOU try them! With the purchase of the ticket, one will get the chance to try over 15 slider-size burgers and vote on the best one.

In our kitchen today? This crew:

Theresa Vernon, Director of Development, Building Tomorrow – Dan Reskevich, Executive Chef, Eddie Merlot – and Courtney Arseneau, Krueger’s Tavern

Even better? All proceeds from the Indy Burger Battle will go towards the Roots to Rise Program of Building Tomorrow, which unites schools and communities in pursuit of better learning outcomes in Uganda.



Building Tomorrow is an Indy-based non-profit organization that improves access to child-friendly, community-supported schools by providing an inclusive, quality education for underserved children in East Africa.

What has BT achieved so far: So far, Building Tomorrow has worked to re-enroll 51,941 out-of-school children via fellows and new school construction, opened 75 primary schools and served 102,782 students every day.

When: The Indy Burger Battle is going to be on July 27th, 2019, from 1 to 4 pm.

Where: The event is going to take place on West Georgia Street, Downtown Indianapolis.

How to buy tickets: You can buy the tickets now at IndyBurgerBattle.com. The price is $30 per regular ticket online, $35 at the gate, $50 per VIP ticket and $10 per youth ticket

