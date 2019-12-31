Ring in 2020 with a tequila cocktail from St. Elmo Steak House

Tis the season to mix up some fun cocktails! If you’re throwing a holiday party, there are some fun things you can do with Patrón to get in the holiday spirit!

Bartenders Tasha Page and Tyler Gillespie, St. Elmo Steak House, share the key to a good drink and why Patrón Silver is their spirit of choice!

• You can purchase Patrón on the Reserve Bar or at your local retailer and if you’re looking for more Patrón cocktail recipes to mix up this holiday season, visit cocktaillab.com.

Recipe #1

Small scoop of raspberry sorbet

Homemade raspberry puree

Fresh lemon juice

1.5 oz. Patrón Silver

Shake and strain into champagne flute

Top with ginger beer

Garnish with lemon twist

Recipe #2

Small scoop of lemon sorbet

.5 oz. St. Germain Elderflower liqueur

Fresh lemon juice

1.5 oz. Patrón Silver

Shake and strain into champagne flute

Top with ginger beer

Garnish with lemon twist

To learn more, visit https://www.PatronTequila.com and https://www.stelmos.com/.