Riverside High School’s quick journey to becoming one of Indy’s top schools

Riverside High School has only been around for three years, but its already one of Indiana’s top schools. This morning we spoke to Katie Dorsey, Head of School at Riverside High School along with, Riverside High School student Dai’Jon Smith and his mom, Domini Eldridge.

This school is the second campus of Herron High School, both are chartered by the Indianapolis Mayor’s Office. It also has the same rigorous classical liberal arts & sciences curriculum as Herron.

This fall the high school is going into its fourth year (It opened in 2017.), but it’s already A-rated and ranked among the top 3 public high schools in Indianapolis.

Riverside High School also offers free, intentionally-diverse, college prep.

As of now, the school year is slated to resume in-person classes at its originally scheduled date.

You can take a virtual info session of the school every Thursday.

Learn more on the school’s website.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL.