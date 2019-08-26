Run for Sound Hopes to Raise Money and Awareness of Hearing Loss

Kids – adults- people of all ages.

With today’s technology, most deaf and hard of hearing individuals can regain their independence. And did you know? Babies can get hearing aids and cochlear implants, too!

On today’s Indy Style, Hear Indiana’s Patty Spitler joins Naomi Horton, Executive Director, Hear Indiana, and Sister Stella, Cultural Diversity Drum Circle, tell us more about Run for Sound – an event at Fort Harrison State Park to help raise money for the awareness of hearing loss.

About Run for Sound:



Kids race, food, and carnival to follow! And of course the Cultural Diversity Drum Circle will perform at 12pm.

SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (RACE DAY)

Subject to Change

8:30am Registration and Packet Pick-Up

Last chance to sign up for the Kids Run (ages 2-10)!!!

9:30am Opening Ceremony Begins at the Starting Line (rain plan will be under the Reddick Shelter)

Join our 2019 Ambassador, Annabelle Sogard! If your team raises the most money, we’ll recognize YOU!

10:00am Competitive 5K and 10K Run begins. Walkers follow immediately after runners.

10:30am Kids Carnival Begins.Including FREE snacks and games. Note: Tents will be available in case of rain.

Prizes will be awarded to top race finishers!

11:30am Kids Run Begins

Each pre-registered child will receive a goody bag. Children are organized by age groups.

12:00pm Entertainment!

To learn more, visit RunForSound.com or Facebook.com/HearIndiana.