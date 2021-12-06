Indy Style

Safe holiday shopping tips, trends

Despite the pandemic and supply chain issues, holiday spending this year has the potential to shatter previous records.

The national retail federation is forecasting that holiday sales will increase between 8.5% to 10.5%, for a total of up to $859 billion.

While everyone wants to find the perfect gift for friends and family, consumers should remember to be smart when shopping to avoid falling victim to holiday scams.

Natalie Kelly, VISA executive and safe shopping expert, joined us today with some tips to help keep your holidays happy.

For more information visit, visa.com/safeholidayshopping.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VISA.