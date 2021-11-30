Indy Style

Salvation Army launches annual Christmas campaign in central Indiana

Major Marc Johnson, divisional commander of the Salvation Army Indiana Division, joined us today to discuss the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas campaign.

He says, Christmas campaign officially kicked off on November 12, but the first Red Kettles appeared in early November.

The campaign goal is $3.3 million, which includes online donations, checks sent through the mail, and cash dropped into Red Kettles.

Funds raised in November and December support year-round programming, including:

24/7 facilities like the Women & Children’s Center (shelter for victims of domestic abuse and homelessness) and the Harbor Light Center (residential addiction treatment center)

Two corps community centers in Fountain Square and by Eagle Creek with youth programming (basketball leagues, archery, ballet, 3-D printing, character building, music instructions, summer camp), food pantries and feeding programs, and emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities

Low-income senior housing at the Booth Manor apartments

Red Kettles

More than 150 of the iconic Red Kettles can be found at retail locations across central Indiana through Christmas Eve.

Red Kettles can be found at popular retailers like Kroger, Walmart, Hobby Lobby, and Big Lots.

Red Kettles also sport new signs this year to help shoppers make donations using their phones. An NFC tag lets you tap your phone to use GooglePay or ApplePay. A QR code also takes you to the online donation page, where you can use a credit card, Venmo, or PayPal.

Right now there is a $50,000 match from an “Angel Donor” at our Red Kettles. This means that for every $1 dropped into the kettle, the Angel Donor will donate $1 up to the $50,000 cap. This match challenge ends on November 2 (Thursday).

Volunteer bell ringers are needed to make this campaign a success. Sign up online for the date, time, and location of your choosing at RegisterToRing.com.

A volunteer can raise enough money in just two hours of bell ringing to feed a family of four for an entire week.

The Red Kettles have been a part of The Salvation Army since 1891, when the first kettle was put out on a dock in San Francisco to help raise funds for a Christmas dinner for 1,000 of city’s poorest residents.

Virtual Red Kettle

A “Virtual Red Kettle” for central Indiana allows people to become virtual bell ringers and support The Salvation Army from home. The link is, salarmy.us/virtualkettle.

There is currently a $5,000 match in place for the Virtual Red Kettle from a different Angel Donor. This match also ends on November 2.

Today is Giving Tuesday, an international day of giving when people are encouraged to support the nonprofits making the world a better place for all.

Learn more about The Salvation Army and read some stories about programs right here in metro Indy at SalvationArmyIndiana.org.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SALVATION ARMY.