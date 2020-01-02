Save on your wardrobe with this secondhand style guide

Get fashionable in the new year…. and save money, too!

Stylist Raemia Higgins tells us more about her “Secondhand Style Guide” and how to revamp your wardrobe without “breaking the bank.” Here’s more, as told by Raemia, herself:

“I’m with the Band” tee: secondhand/thrift stores have the BEST collections of band tees. This is easy to dress up or down, heels or fats, skirts or pants. Another great thing about shopping secondhand is designer items for a fraction of the cost! For example: this Levi’s Sherpa lines denim jacket redials for $130+. Zodiac Vintage has is for $68.

Varsity jacket: Gone are the days where you have to earn a varsity jacket. Ever since Tommy Hilfiger launched varsity jackets in a major way during Fall 2015, we’ve seen this trending more and more. Recent designers like Coach and Givenchy have also made this jacket a closet must have. Secondhand hand stores have so many gems on their stores, including runway inspired pieces. This Indiana jacket is a great piece, whether you’re a sports fan or not. Paired with a red flannel to add some texture (and warmth if wearing right now).

Wrap skirt: One of my favorite trends I’ve seen pop up this season is the wrap skirt. This skirt can be found in various fabrications & lengths. For the season, I love the maxi version with boots. You can wear this with a turtleneck, T-shirt or even button down.

To learn more, visit www.raemiahiggins.com. @raemiastyle