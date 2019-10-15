Savory ways to use your apple orchard haul

Think the only thing you can use your apple orchard haul in is pies, muffins and apple crumbles? Think again!! Chef Kat Marris, Fresh and Balanced Meal Prep, says try these delicious savory recipes using your apple orchard haul!

Apple Pistachio Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Makes 4 servings

Salad Ingredients:

8 cups spinach

1 Honeycrisp apple, cored and diced

1 Granny Smith apple, cored and diced

1/3 cup roasted pistachios

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1 cup swiss cheese, cubed

Dressing Ingredients:

3/4 cup apple cider

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Toss all salad ingredients together in a large bowl. Whisk together all dressing ingredients in a small separate bowl. Drizzle the salad with the dressing, a tablespoon at a time and toss until salad is coated but not soaked. Divide salad between plates and serve immediately. Store unused dressing in the refrigerator.

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 yellow onion, diced

2 celery ribs, chopped into small pieces

1 clove garlic, minced

1 package peeled and cubed butternut squash (about 3 cups)

1 Fuiji apple, cored and diced

1 Gala apple, cored and diced

1 teaspoon dried savory

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of cayenne pepper

3 cups vegetable broth

1/2 cup canned coconut milk

Salt and pepper to taste

1/3 cup roasted pumpkin seeds

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Instructions

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add onion and celery and cook until softened. Add garlic and squash and cook until garlic is aromatic. Add apples, herbs and spices and cook for two minutes. Add enough vegetable stock to just cover squash and bring to a boil. Simmer for 20 minutes until squash is soft.

Carefully remove pan from stove and use an immersion blender to blend until smooth. You can also do this in two batches in a blender. Stir in coconut milk and serve with a pinch of pumpkin seeds and smoked paprika!

Apple Salsa

Makes 2 cups

Ingredients

1 large Granny Smith apple, cored and diced

1/4 red onion, diced

1/2 cucumber, peeled and diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, diced (optional)

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 lemon, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix all the diced ingredients together until combined. Add the apple cider vinegar and lemon juice. Stir well to combine. Serve with tortilla chips or cinnamon sugar pita chips.

