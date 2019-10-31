Scary good food for your Halloween festivities

Have a “scary good time” with your party guests this Halloween with a few EASY spooky treats.

Firefighter Tim is in our kitchen with his recipes for Scary Skull Pizza Pockets and Bloody Brain Cookie Dip!

Scary Skull Pizza Pockets

Ingredients:

Store bought or home made pizza dough

1/2 lb. browned ground Italian sausage

1 Package mini pepperoni

1/2 lb. shredded mozzarella

1 Jar of marinara sauce

Recipe:

Grease skull cakelet pan, then place a 6 inch by 4 inch sheet of dough in each skull of the pan. Next, fill it with mozzarella, sauce, pepperoni, and sausage. Then fold the dough over and pinch it closed. Place the skull in a preheated oven at 415 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.

Sweet and Spicy Lil smokies skeleton guts

Ingredients:

Vodka

Ruby red diet squirt

Pineapple juice

Lemon juice

Maraschino cherries

Recipe:

Pour 1 shot vodka, 1.5 ounces pineapple juice, and 1.5 ounce Ruby red diet squirt over ice. Then add .5 ounce lemon juice, stir and add two maraschino cherries.

Bloody Brain Cookie Dip

Ingredients:

8oz cream cheese

1 cup whipped topping

3/4 cup red velvet cake mix

2 Tbls powder sugar

White chocolate chips

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Chill and serve with graham cracker cookies for dipping