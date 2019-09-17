Scary Halloween Makeup Tips From a Pro

We see the makeup kits at local stores every Halloween, but do you know how to “make some magic” when it comes to a spooky look?

Jodi Morgan, Indy Scream Park Makeup Artist, shares a few tips, while Jon Pianki, Indy Scream Park Spokesperson, tells us what’s in store for this year’s fright!



• Indiana’s premier Halloween event, Indy Scream Park, returns for the 10th year to haunt Hoosiers.

• Guests can enjoy five different terrifying attractions, all in one location, including the brand-new Nightmare Factory BLACKOUT, a completely lights-off experience where you can’t see who or what is coming next!

• The park features five haunted house attractions total, including two fully interactive experiences – those who opt-in may be grabbed, held back, sent into hidden rooms or removed from their group.

• Visit Killgore’s 3D Circus, Zombieland Unchained, Backwoods and Pandemic Mutation if you dare, then bask in the afterglow of adrenaline-fueled terror in The Monster Midway, which features food, drinks, games, beer, wine, a gift shop, fire pits, roaming monsters and much more.

• Location: 5211 S. New Columbus Rd. Anderson, IN 46013

• Open select nights 9/13/19 – 9/28/19; Open daily 10/4/19 – 11/2/19

• Prices start at $19.95

To learn more, visit:

IndyScreamPark.com

Instagram & Twitter: @IndyScreamPark

Facebook: Indy Scream Park – Indiana’s Premier Halloween Event