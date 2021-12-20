Indy Style

Scientist Rick Crosslin shows how LED, incandescent Christmas lights can teach about electric circuits

by: Tierra Carpenter
Looking for something fun to do with the kids over the holiday break?

Rick Crosslin, scientist in residence at MSD Wayne Township joined us today with a few holiday-related experiments!

He says old LED and incandescent Christmas lights are a perfect tool to explore electric circuits.

Crosslin also demonstrated how to make a simple circuit light-up Christmas card using a battery and old lights.

Supplies Needed:

  • Tape
  • Aluminum foil
  • Batteries (most lights are 3.4 volts and most batteries are 1.5 volts, so we need a few batteries.)
  • Christmas tree lights.

For a more detailed experiment on simple electric circuits click here.

For more from Rick visit:

Youtube: Rick Crosslin

