Scientist Rick Crosslin shows how LED, incandescent Christmas lights can teach about electric circuits

Looking for something fun to do with the kids over the holiday break?
Rick Crosslin, scientist in residence at MSD Wayne Township joined us today with a few holiday-related experiments!
He says old LED and incandescent Christmas lights are a perfect tool to explore electric circuits.
Crosslin also demonstrated how to make a simple circuit light-up Christmas card using a battery and old lights.
Supplies Needed:
- Tape
- Aluminum foil
- Batteries (most lights are 3.4 volts and most batteries are 1.5 volts, so we need a few batteries.)
- Christmas tree lights.
For a more detailed experiment on simple electric circuits click here.
For more from Rick visit: