Scotty Randolph performs new single ‘Rolln’ with Me’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Singer/songwriter Scotty Randolph takes a more upbeat and soulful approach on his latest single on “Rollin With Me” which is available now.

Guitarist Robert Newport joined him as he performed his new song on IndyStyle.

In addition to performing, Randolph also gives a tip of his cap to those who stuck with him, grown with him and have been a part of his life.



For more on Randolph, check him out on his social media accounts:



New single “Rollin’ With Me” available now.

