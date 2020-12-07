Seafood Alfredo with Caplinger’s Fresh Catch and McFarling Foods

Quality. Fresh. Food.

That’s the mission of McFarling Foods and their partnership with independent restaurants.

Here’s more with McFarling Foods’ Director of Business Development, Aldy Labrador, and Andrew Caplinger, Owner, Caplinger’s Fresh Catch, as he makes the popular, “Seafood Alfredo.”



Locally owned and operated since 1948, McFarling Foods is committed to be a partner in growth by providing superior quality products and innovative solutions to help our customers thrive. Our dedicated and empowered team members provide exceptional insight and service in a collaborative environment focused on delivering value. Our integrity, actions and results earn the trust of our customers, vendors, and employees daily.

Seafood Alfredo

Ingredients:

2/16oz Boxes Fettuccine Noodles

1# Butter (Salted)

1quart Heavy Whipping Cream

4 tablespoons Chopped Garlic

2 cups Parmesan Cheese (Shredded or Shaved)

8oz Cream Cheese (softened)

2# 16/20ct Peeled and Deveined Shrimp

1# Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Meat

Chopped Parsley

Lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Pasta

In a large pot fill water to proper level to be able to cover your noodles when added. Add 1 tablespoons of salt to the water and bring it to a boil. Add noodles and cook till al dente.

Sauce

While the water is being brought to a boil put 3/4 butter in to a sauce pan and melt. When the butter has been melted add 2 tablespoons of the Chopped garlic and stir for 1 minute. Add the cream cheese and whisk into the butter and garlic mix. Add the heavy cream and the parmesan cheese and whisk continually until all of the ingredients have melted and blend together smoothly.

Seafood

In a pan add 1/4# butter and bring to a simmer. Add the shrimp, 1 tablespoon garlic, salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes then add the crab meat lightly toss and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes.

Gremolata

Finely chop the parsley and mix in 1 tablespoon of the Chopped garlic and squeeze 1/4 of the lemon (if preffered use lemon zest) in to the parsley garlic mix. Stir thoroughly.

Drain pasta and add the seafood and sauce to the pasta. Top with parmesan and gremolata.

Serve and enjoy!

Website: www.McFarling.com and https://www.caplingersfreshcatch.com/

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MCFARLING FOODS