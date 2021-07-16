Indy Style

Second Helpings announces how much pasta was raised in Gr8 Pasta Push

The final numbers are in for the Gr8 Pasta Push! Chef Kathy Jones of Second Helpings says they exceeded their goal for pounds of pasta raised.

She says they hoped to raise about 20,000 pounds, and they ended up with more than 45,000.

WISH-TV was a proud partner in this effort.

Pasta is always in demand as Second Helpings uses more than 1,100 pounds of pasta per week. This summer, Second Helpings needed even more pasta to feed the thousands of Hoosiers still economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today Kathy made Italian Chicken Rustica and Turkey Veggie Mac, two of the dishes they serve at Second Helpings.

Here’s exactly what we raised:

45,501 pounds of “donated pasta” as the total impact

145,603 meals supported by the Gr8 Pasta Push this year

This amount covers 70% of Second Helping’s annual pasta need!

For more information visit, secondhelpings.org and go to secondhelpings.org/pasta to learn how you can get involved with next year’s Gr8 Pasta Push.