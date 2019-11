“Small town charm with big city bustle!” That’s the theme behind this year’s LEGO display at the Christmas Gift & Hobby Show.

Amber chats with Doug Davis, Founder, It’s a Block Party, to learn more about this MASSIVE creation and the work that went into it!

You can meet Doug and experience his LEGO creation at the upcoming 2019 Christmas Gift & Hobby Show from Nov. 6-10 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.