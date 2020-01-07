Setting 2020 goals with a vision board

We’re seven days into the new year, making this the perfect time to prepare to make it your best one yet!

Victoria Davis, founder of ClassyCurlies.com & Make It Classy joined us on Indy Style this morning to discuss the power and purpose behind vision boards.

She explains how you can use this type of visual goal manifestation to begin your year with inspiration and positivity.

On Jan. 9 and 10, you can join Davis and many others at the 4th annual ClassyCurlies.com’s vision board event which will also include custom candle making.

As people, we are guided by visuals and our sense of smell. Her event pairs that with setting goals the two together as a motivation tool.

All materials are included! Just bring yourself and get ready to make new friends.

You’ll be able to choose from over 80 scents to make your candle

This annual event is part of ClassyCurlies.com’s initiative to bring women together where they can reflect on personal goals

It sells out every single year, so purchase tickets now at https://classycurlies.eventbrite.com.