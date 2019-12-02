Sharing plates with the Korean BBQ Pork Taco from divvy in Carmel

A little of this, a little of that.
That’s the concept behind divvy in Carmel, and we’re loving it!
In our kitchen today, Richelle Rider, Co-owner & Executive chef, divvy Carmel, and Kevin “Woody” Rider, Co-owner, divvy Carmel, share some yummy samples and all that’s to come during the New Year’s Eve holiday!
KOREAN BBQ
Makes approximately 6 cups. Store in refrigerator.
2 t. onion powder
1/4 C. roasted garlice
1 T. Gochugaru Korean pepper flakes
2 C. gluten-free soy sauce
1/4 C. ginger puree
1 C. white wine
2 T. Tahini
1 1/2 C. brown sugar
1/4 C. apple cider vinegar
2 T. olive oil
2 T. Sriracha
1 t. black pepper
1 t. red pepper flakes
2 C. water
Bring all above to a boil. Simmer for 5 minutes. Then add a cornstarch slurry to thicken. Combine 6 T. Cornstarch + 6 T.
To learn more, visit divvycarmel.com or on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @divvycarmel.
