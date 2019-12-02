Sharing plates with the Korean BBQ Pork Taco from divvy in Carmel

A little of this, a little of that.

That’s the concept behind divvy in Carmel, and we’re loving it!

In our kitchen today, Richelle Rider, Co-owner & Executive chef, divvy Carmel, and Kevin “Woody” Rider, Co-owner, divvy Carmel, share some yummy samples and all that’s to come during the New Year’s Eve holiday!

KOREAN BBQ

Makes approximately 6 cups. Store in refrigerator.

2 t. onion powder

1/4 C. roasted garlice

1 T. Gochugaru Korean pepper flakes

2 C. gluten-free soy sauce

1/4 C. ginger puree

1 C. white wine

2 T. Tahini

1 1/2 C. brown sugar

1/4 C. apple cider vinegar

2 T. olive oil

2 T. Sriracha

1 t. black pepper

1 t. red pepper flakes

2 C. water

Bring all above to a boil. Simmer for 5 minutes. Then add a cornstarch slurry to thicken. Combine 6 T. Cornstarch + 6 T.

To learn more, visit divvycarmel.com or on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @divvycarmel.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CARMEL CITY CENTER