Shop a Parisian Flea Market without leaving Indiana

Enjoy a “one-of-a-kind” shopping experience, Parisian style, right here in the Hoosier state.

Diann Luebker, STAR Bank Parisian Flea Market, and Amanda Milner, Fair Haven, team up together to tell us about their mission, cause and products that are ready to be sold to YOU!

What is Fair Haven?

• Fair Haven is a nonprofit located here in Indianapolis that provides a home-away-from-home for seriously ill patients traveling to Indianapolis to get the specialized care they need. It allows families to stay together when they need each other most.

• All of our lodging is fully furnished and stocked with everyday necessities, sot that families don’t have to worry about what to bring.

• We offer apartments at downtown apartments for patients at the IU Simon Cancer Center and IU Health’s University and Methodist Hospitals, and also at south side apartments for patients at Franciscan Health.

• The average stay for a family is about 6 weeks. Because they’re far from home and far from the support of their communities, we partner with local churches to serve our guests. These volunteers provide home-cooked meals, help with transportation and other practical needs to let them know they are not alone.

Amanda’s Personal Experience inspired her to start Fair Haven:

• At age 30, founder Amanda Milner was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The timing of her diagnosis was extremely difficult, since she also had two small children ages 2 & 1.

• Amanda didn’t have any family here in Indiana and wondered how she was going to make her house payment, take care of her children, and get to chemotherapy treatments. But, she saw the hand of God in her life through family, friends, and church that graciously supported her. They dropped off meals, drove her to treatments, cared for my children, and even helped me provide me with a new home. – This was the inspiration for Fair Haven

Fair Haven is providing a service that is greatly needed in this community:

• Indianapolis is very fortunate to have world-renowned hospitals and physicians who attract thousands of patients each year from across the country seeking treatment for cancer, organ transplant, and other serious medical conditions. These patients must leave their homes, families and jobs to come here for weeks or months of treatment.

• There are around 200 facilities around the country like Fair Haven, but very few here in Central Indiana providing this service FOR ADULTS.

• Since 2007, Fair Haven has provided 25,000 nights of lodging to more than 1,000 patients and their families!

Fair Haven Growth Plans – “Fair Haven at Ada’s Place!”

• Fair Haven is excited to have been able to purchase a building in 16 Tech that will become their very own called “Fair Haven at Ada’s Place.”

• Currently in the midst of a capital campaign to raise $2.2 million that will be used to renovate the building to include 12 hotel-style rooms and suites as well as a day services program that will allow family members of hospitalized patients to take a shower, do laundry, enjoy a complimentary meal and regain their strength so they are better able to support their loved one in the hospital.

STAR Bank Parisian Flea Market

• Fair Haven’s biggest fundraiser is the STAR Bank Parisian Flea Market

• Parisian Flea Market is a two-day one-of-a-kind shopping event at Clay Terrace Mall with the proceeds going to Fair Haven.

• This is the 7th year for the event and each year it keeps getting bigger!

• The shopping event will feature hand-selected distinguished items including home accessories, furniture, estate jewelry and art.

• We have hundreds of items including all types of furniture – everything from table and chairs, desks, setees chandeliers, sideboards, art and lamps that will be for sale.

• Shoppers will be able to get GREAT DEALS on everything! We’re talking lower than consignment store prices!

• Many of the items at Parisian Flea Market can be used to recreate some of the trends we’re currently seeing at some of the popular home stores and magazines.

STAR Bank Parisian Flea Market Details:

• When: Friday and Saturday, October 4 & 5, 9am-4pm

• Where: 14159 Clay Terrace Blvd. The Market is located at the south end of Clay Terrace Mall behind LUXE Home Interiors.

• Tickets are $5/each (16 and under are free) and can be purchased at the door or online at www.fairhavenfoundation.org.

To learn more, visit:

www.fairhavenfoundation.org

Instagram: @FairHavenIndy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fairhavenfoundation/