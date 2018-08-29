Shop local trends to support Indiana kids in need Video

Shop locally at Plenty Lifestyle on Thursday, August 30 to help educate children in need!

Alyssa Norwalk, owner of Plenty Lifestyle, introduces Sally Bindley Millman, founder & CEO of School on Wheels, ahead of Thursday's fundraiser for the non-profit organization.

School on Wheels provides tutoring to homeless children living in shelters.

Since its inception in 2001, School on Wheels has:

- Provided tutoring at shelter and school locations throughout Marion County

- Utilized over 4,800 community volunteers as tutors

- Provided tutoring to 5,300 school-aged homeless children

- Provided 73,000 hours of tutoring

- Distributed 3,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to homeless children

- Distributed 6,000 sets of school uniforms to homeless children

- Empowered over 1,000 parents through thousands of support hours, including workshops, office hours, and facilitating communications with their children’s teachers and school administration.

10% of all sales between 6 - 8 p.m. will go directly to School on Wheels, and donations are graciously accepted. Ellen Robinson, numerologist, will be giving complimentary mini-readings, and Soak Your Soul's Melyssa Burris will have a Bath Soak Blending Bar with all natural herbs and essential oils.

Find out more on how you can help School on Wheels at https://indyschoolonwheels.org/.

Get more details on Plenty Lifestyle at https://plentylifestyle.com/.