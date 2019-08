Did you know? The back-to-school shopping season is second only Christmas for spending.

This year, spending is again expected to reach record levels for families of students K to 12.

Here with some back-to-school shopping insight is Claudia Lombana, Shopping Specialist, Peabody Award and Emmy Award-Winning Journalist.

For More Information, Visit: www.TipsOnTV.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY OSHKOSH B’GOSH AND LIFEPROOF FRĒ